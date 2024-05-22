Noblesville Common Council approves audit committee ordinance, reviews development plans

At its May 14 meeting, the Noblesville Common Council approved an ordinance establishing an audit committee and reviewed several development plans.

The next common council meeting is at 7 p.m. May 28.

What happened: The council unanimously approved an ordinance to establish an audit committee for the City of Noblesville.

What it means: Jeffrey Spalding, the city’s chief financial officer, said the audit committee will “facilitate the selection of a certified public accountant to audit the city’s financial statements.” Spalding stated the committee, which will have a minimum of three members and a maximum of six, will “establish factors to evaluate the audit services provided by a certified public accountant, publish notice of a request for proposals, evaluate the proposals submitted by qualified, certified public accountants and rank and recommend to the common council, in order of preference, no fewer than three certified public accountants considered most highly qualified.”

What’s next: Spalding said the ordinance will “set the stage so the city is positioned in the future, if it deems necessary, to opt out of the automatic audit process by the State Board of Accounts and select its own auditors.”

What happened: By a 7-2 vote, the council approved a rezoning and development plan for the Village at Trail Crossing.

What it means: Joyceann Yelton, development services manager for the city’s planning department, presented the ordinance to change the zoning of approximately 19 acres south of Midland Trace Trail and west of Hazel Dell Road to multi-family residential, as well as a preliminary development plan for the area to be known as Village at Trail Crossing. The developer, MI Homes, will construct 180 for-sale townhomes, primarily two-bedroom homes, and possibly three-bedroom homes, with average sale prices ranging from $325,000 to $370,000.

What happened: The council received an update on a mixed-used development, Marketplace on 146th, at the northeast corner of Howe Road and East 146th Street. The development would include a Kroger store, Kroger Fuel Center, additional commercial lots, single-family homes and townhomes.

What it means: Matt Skelton, an attorney for Hamilton County-based law firm Church Church Hittle + Antrim, presented the development plan. The project was previously introduced at the March 12 common council meeting. Skelton stated that the concept plan has since expanded to include an additional 35-acre parcel. The project’s original name was Star Brick Village, to be on 71 acres, and the new plan is for 110 acres, with the name changed to Marketplace on 146th.

What’s next: A second neighborhood meeting for the project is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 30 at Promise Road Elementary School.