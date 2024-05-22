Hoosier Village veterans visit high school students in Indianapolis

Residents of Hoosier Village who served in the United States military took time out of their day April 24 to visit with students at North Central High School in Indianapolis for Living History Day.

Students visited with 16 veterans who reside at Hoosier Village.

Each veteran was stationed at a table in the school’s student center while small groups of 10th-grade students rotated among the veterans to hear of their military service experiences.

Living History Day is an annual event at North Central High School that takes place each April to connect the students with veterans to hear about their experiences.

Participating Hoosier Village participants were John Bellinger, Don Bievenour, Ray Boyd, Richard Cohee, Joe Dzwonar, Bill Eckert, Cliff Fiscus, Dean Gifford, Bill Gray, Frank Huff, Jerry Klavon, Mike McNeil, Bruce Morical, Don Murdoch, Tom Schemmel and Rick Wheeler.