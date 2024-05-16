Hamilton County shelter offers 500 adoption special

The Humane Society for Hamilton County has kicked off an Indy 500-themed adoption event: The Greatest Spectacle in Adoptions.

The special adoption event runs through the end of May, according to an announcement from HSHC. The event will include themed decorations, a special adoption fee and dogs ready to join new families.

“This high-octane adoption promotion promises something for everyone, from seasoned pet enthusiasts to first-time adopters,” the announcement stated. “Potential adopters will have the opportunity to meet a variety of dogs, each one a potential champion in their own right.”

Lily Darling, community engagement manager, stated that the shelter recently experienced a day with 22 intakes and zero adoptions.

“We’re revving up our efforts to find loving homes for our adoptable dogs,” she stated. “A canine capacity crisis has become our daily reality. Our hope is to witness a sea of potential adopters begin visiting our facility and a steady stream of overlooked dogs finally going home. Many of these dogs have given up and dozens more are on the brink. We have done all we can, so the rest is truly up to our community to step up and adopt a dog and drive off with their new family members.”

Dog adoption fees through May 31 will be $33 — one dollar for every driver in this year’s Indy 500. Adoptions include a free one-month supply of flea, tick and heartworm preventatives, courtesy of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc.; and free Kong toys and waste bags while supplies last.

All adopted dogs also are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations.

To adopt a dog during The Greatest Spectacle In Adoptions, complete an application online at hamiltonhumane.com/adopt.

Things to bring when adopting: