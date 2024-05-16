Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township’s Mary Castle Elementary recognized for STEM advancement

The Indiana Department of Education recently announced schools throughout the state that have made advancements in STEM education. Among those schools is Mary Castle Elementary, part of the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“STEM certified schools are committed to providing high-quality, engaging experiences that not only support students in developing problem-solving skills, but also prepare them for careers in emerging industries,” Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner stated. “Ensuring every student in Indiana can meet the challenges and opportunities of a constantly evolving workforce begins with high-quality STEM education and these schools are leaning in to meet the needs of Hoosier students.”

In 2023, the department added a new designation for schools that have demonstrated significant progress in creating an engaging STEM culture and empowering students to create and innovate through integrated STEM learning experiences.

Mary Castle Elementary, 8502 E 82nd St., was among 11 schools designated as Developing in STEM Certification, according to the announcement.

“Each of these developing schools are continuing to establish infrastructure for sustainable, high-quality STEM education and will receive intentional, strategic support from IDOE as they progress toward STEM Certification,” the announcement stated.

For a complete list of Indiana STEM Certified schools, go to bit.ly/4bwBrTz.