Editor,

I do not attend Northview Church. The need for financial audits of nonprofits may be necessary in some instances. However, it is my opinion that such discussions and inquiry should be confidential and kept within Northview Church. The Current is way off base for publicizing internal affairs as fodder for public consumption. It is not news and it certainly is not for disbursal to the general public. You should issue an apology to Northview and your readership.

John J. Uskert, Fishers