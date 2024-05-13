Harvest Market to open May 15 in Carmel’s Merchants’ Square

Niemann Harvest Market is set to open May 15 at 2140 E. 116th St. in Carmel’s Merchants’ Square.

The grocery store will open in a space that was previously home to Marsh supermarket until the chain closed in 2017. Harvest Market has made extensive renovations to the 75,000-square-foot space, which most recently was a temporary home for the Carmel Clay Public Library while its building underwent improvements. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for noon May 15.

Illinois-based Harvest Market will hold a grand-opening celebration May 18 and 19. Guests can meet producers and makers of several items sold in the store. Live entertainment May 18 will include Jess Jones from 1 to 4 p.m. and Harlem Hayfield from 7 to 9 p.m. On May 19, Wandering Tulips will perform live music from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by Joel Gragg performing until 4 p.m.

The store will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Harvest Market will offer organic and traditional groceries and plans to take an active role in producing some of its products, such as using dairy products from local farmers to churn its own butter.

Niemann Foods, which was founded in 1917, is an associate-owned company that operates more than 130 stores throughout the Midwest.

The Harvest Market brand has stores in Champaign and Springfield, Ill., and the Carmel site will be its first in Indiana.

Learn more at goharvestmarket.com.