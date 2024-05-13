H Steakhouse to open in Downtown Westfield

The effort to add new dining options to downtown Westfield now includes a steakhouse.

Plans for a $6.4 million restaurant investment from H Steakhouse were announced May 13 before the Westfield City Council.

The steakhouse will sit on one-half acre at the southwest corner of Jersey and Mill Streets. Owned by local restaurateur Henri Najem, H Steakhouse will include a 9,500-square-foot restaurant with seating for more than 200 patrons and a year-round patio.



Najem said he hopes to create more than just a typical steakhouse.

“Our vision is to create more than just a restaurant; we want to provide a haven where guests can escape the ordinary and immerse themselves in an extraordinary culinary adventure,” Najem said. “With our globally influenced menu, contemporary and inviting ambiance, and year-round patio, we are confident that H Steakhouse will become a destination for discerning diners and culinary enthusiasts alike.”



Najem also owns Savor in downtown Carmel and Flamme Burger in the Keystone Crossing area. Najem’s sons Nick and Alec, who operate and manage those restaurants, will also be involved in the new restaurant’s operations. The menu will feature a wide selection of handmade pasta, fresh seafood, free-range chicken and USDA prime aged beef options, along with unique side dishes and desserts, an impressive wine list and hand-crafted cocktails.



“H Steakhouse will anchor a prominent corner directly west of Grand Junction,” stated Jenell Fairman, Westfield’s Director of Economic Development. “The Westfield Redevelopment Commission has partnered with Najem to bring this project to market. Tax increment generated from this project will be used to invest in public improvements downtown, including public parking and streetscape improvements.”



Representatives from H Steakhouse told the City Council May 12 that they will be adding a handful of additional parking spaces to the site, but that they have also had preliminary communications with the Westfield Washington Public Library for potential valet parking options.

“We greatly appreciate the investment and the belief in what we’re trying to do here as well,” council president Patrick Tamm said.

The steakhouse is the second business to announce plans for downtown Westfield. In March, Sun King Brewery announced plans to construct a tap house and patio overlooking Grand Junction Plaza.

“Revitalizing downtown Westfield is a key priority for my administration, and the investment from the Najem family will be an excellent addition to the area. We are excited for our residents to enjoy an elevated dining experience in Westfield,” stated Mayor Scott Willis.



H Steakhouse will appear before the Advisory Plan Commission June 3, with an anticipated opening in early 2025, coinciding with completion of the Union Square parking garage.