Scenes from the 500 Festival's Mini Marathon

By Current Publishing on May 4, 2024

Thousands of runners filled the streets of downtown Indianapolis, May 4 for the 500 Festival's Mini Marathon. The annual event included a 13.1-mile course and 5K. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)