Current Publishing
You are at:»»Scenes from the 500 Festival’s Mini Marathon

Scenes from the 500 Festival’s Mini Marathon

0
By on Indiana, Carmel Community, Fishers Community, Lawrence/Geist Community, Noblesville Community, North Indy Community, Westfield Community, Zionsville Community

Thousands of runners filled the streets of downtown Indianapolis, May 4 for the 500 Festival’s Mini Marathon. The annual event included a 13.1-mile course and 5K. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

EB1E7728 0F68 4FE6 B547 9DD3503BFBC3

9B13B06C DE6A 462E 8E94 40E30D91FED2

B60D405A 28E8 423B BD21 5044AD343AC5

F1CF4E4A ED36 427B 94E5 E890B3DBD693

CD5B79EE 4C1F 4105 A20E 561028DC9B35

5A29A9DD DC36 461A BFC5 67F6C44CF5C2

4ECE98B7 B775 4E5A BECB 57C821BAF984

4454D6FE 6AC5 4AF1 ADF2 68B8B328B4677A80F90A 58ED 4DCD 85AC F46B3AD0665D

A1AB4CDF 8D96 483A 826F 1C272D2AE19B

 

 

 


More Headlines

CIC COM 0507 Heroes Club event 2Snapshot: Heroes Club meets, mingles at 3Up CIF COM 0430 Fishers Festival princesses picThree Hamilton Southeastern graduates in 500 Festival Princess Program cool creek parkGap project complete for Westfield trails 350534159 781450606849608 7144705867183693607 nLawrence/Geist community events – May 2024 ND CARMEL JAZZ FESTIVAL 0507Average White Band will serve as Palladium headliner for Carmel Jazz Fest CIC COM 0507 3 MayorsCarmel’s 3 female mayors share stories at historical society’s spring tea
Share.