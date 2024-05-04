Carmel in brief — May 7, 2024

Corrections – In the April 30 edition of Current in Carmel, the cover story incorrectly stated the age of puzzle collector John Walczak. He is 48. In addition, a story on Page 14 about a new group home in the Woodland Springs neighborhood included the wrong photo caption. The photo is of The GOAT restaurant and bar at 220 2nd St. SW. .

Rally set for Olympic hopefuls – The Carmel Swim Club, Swim Academy and the City of Carmel will host a rally for 13 Carmel swimmers who will compete June 15 to 23 at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium for a chance to go to the Olympics this summer in Paris, France. The rally and send-off is set for 5 to 7 p.m. May 10 at Carter Green. Tickets for the trials will be available at the event.

Aviation Hall of Fame class announced – The Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame has announced the individuals selected for induction in the Class of 2024. They are:

Joseph P. (“Joe”) Allen IV, Ph.D., NASA astronaut

John D. Riddle, Maj. Gen., USAF, decorated Vietnam combat pilot and military commander

Wilbur A. (“Wil”) Davis, US Navy veteran, decorated Vietnam pilot and aviation entrepreneur

Larry W. Gross, Purdue University educator, Indiana’s longest-serving FAA pilot examiner

Dr. Worthe S. Holt, Jr., major general., USAF, physician and flight surgeon

Edmond Soliday, U.S. Army veteran, airline pilot, system safety engineer and Indiana state representative

The honorees will be inducted at the Honors Banquet on Sept. 21 at the 502 East Event Center in Carmel. Learn more at inahof.org.

Class of ‘74 reunion – The Carmel High School Class of 1974 will have its 50th class reunion from 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24 at the VFW Post 10003, 12863 Old Meridian St., Carmel. For more or to RSVP, email Jocko Conley at [email protected] or call Jenny Johnson Rundle at 317-501-3034.

Art & Country craft fair – The Art & Country art and craft fair is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11 at the Carmel VFW, 12863 Old Meridian St. Local artists will showcase a variety of handmade creations that include apparel, ceramics, glass, jewelry and more. The event will support local veteran programs. Admission is free.

Rookie Run returns – Registration is open for the 2024 Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Rookie Run, which will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 11 in downtown Indianapolis. The Rookie Run is designed to introduce kids ages 3 to 10 to the joy of running in a non-competitive and festive atmosphere. This family-friendly event offers a unique opportunity for children to experience the excitement of a start and finish line, surrounded by cheering spectators. Learn more and register at 500Festival.com/Rookie.

Westermeier Commons closed – Westermeier Commons in Carmel’s Central Park at 920 Central Park Dr. W. is closed for a planned playground resurfacing project. The playground, splash pad, restrooms, community shelter, shelter No. 1 and the western half of the parking lot will be closed and fenced off during the project. The eastern half of the parking lot will remain open and trails to the lagoon will not be impacted. The park is expected to reopen in mid-May but is dependent on weather and other factors.

Vital records available online – Hamilton County has become the fourth county in Indiana to offer an online ordering system for birth and death certificates. Previously, birth and death records were only available in person or via mail-in application. Orders are processed within two business days, excluding weekends and holidays, and customers can choose mail delivery or pick-up. Newborn records may take 10 to 14 days to become available through the Indiana Department of Health’s vital records system. Certified birth and death certificates are $15 per copy, and online orders will incur a nonrefundable $5 service fee. To order, visit the Hamilton County Health Department’s online portal, hamiltoncounty.in.gov/255/Vital-Records.

Liberty Fund honors historian – Carmel-based Liberty Fund has selected Gordon Wood, a historian of the American Revolution, as the winner of the inaugural George F. Will Award for the Advancement of Liberty and the Free Society. He received the award at a ceremony and dinner in Washington, D.C., April 17. It was presented to him by George F. Will and Mitch Daniels, a senior adviser to the Liberty Fund, president emeritus of Purdue University and a former governor of Indiana. Gordon Wood is the Alva O. Way University Professor and Professor of History Emeritus at Brown University. Previously, he has won the Pulitzer Prize, the Bancroft Prize, and the National Humanities Medal for his scholarship and writing.

Breakfast at the Brickyard – Mario Andretti, the 1969 Indianapolis 500 winner and four-time IndyCar Series champion, will be the featured guest at the 2024 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard, presented by Midwestern Engineers, Inc. The event will take place at 9 a.m., May 18 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Tickets are on sale to the public, with individual tickets priced at $100 each and Preferred Corporate Tables at $1,200. For more, visit 500Festival.com/Breakfast.

Golden Hoosier nominations – Nominations are being accepted for the 2024 Golden Hoosier Award, which honors senior Hoosiers for their lifetime of service and commitment to their communities. Since the start of the program, more than 200 Hoosiers have been honored. To be eligible, the nominee must be an Indiana resident age 65 or older and have been a volunteer in the community for the past three years. The deadline for submitting applications is July 14. Nomination forms can be accessed at in.gov/lg/lt-governor-initiatives/golden-hoosier-award. A ceremony honoring those selected will be held later this year.

Brooke’s Place seeks volunteers – Brooke’s Place for Grieving Young People is looking for volunteers to serve as support group facilitators for its westside, eastside and northside program nights. Volunteers provide a safe and supportive environment for young people, ages 3-29, and their caregivers, to grieve. Facilitators engage groups through conversation as well as age-appropriate therapeutic activities such as crafts and games. Facilitators serve families twice a month on either Mondays, Tuesdays or Thursdays. To learn more about becoming a facilitator or to apply, contact [email protected] or visit brookesplace.org/grief-support-volunteer.

Free weather radios for hard of hearing – Hamilton County Emergency Management is giving away free weather radios to Hamilton County residents who are deaf and hard of hearing. Grant dollars allowed EMA to purchase hundreds of the radios that come equipped with a pillow shaker and strobe lights. Anyone who qualifies should contact Monica Peterson at [email protected] to receive a radio.

Operation School Bell – The Assistance League of Indianapolis is seeking donations to support its Operation School Bell program, which provides apparel and shoes for thousands of underserved students in Indianapolis. Each student receives a duffel bag that includes a winter jacket, socks, shirts, pants, toothbrush and more. Learn more and donate at alindy.org/operation-school-bell-mailer.html.

Hamilton County Tourism CEO search — A national search is under way to replace Hamilton County Tourism, Inc. President/CEO Brenda Myers who will retire this summer. Diversified Search Group will lead the HCT Board of Directors in the search. Myers announced her planned retirement in 2022, ending a 19-year tenure as the organization’s leader. She also served as a founding board member of the tourism organization more than 30 years ago as a representative of Conner Prairie. The goal is to have a new leader in place by mid-summer.

InvestAbility expands – Invest Hamilton County has launched a new initiative throughout the County called InvestAbility, which is aimed at delivering dynamic and inclusive career exploration services to students and adults who have disabilities. Through inter-governmental coordination, the program will expand this year to encompass five community-based, paid trainings countywide. Locations will include three hotels, a senior living facility and a fifth site to be determined. The goal is to ramp up to training more than 130 participants per year. InvestAbility will also facilitate one-on-one career discovery meetings for local students and adults with disabilities who are looking to learn more about a given career or occupation. Learn more at investhamiltoncounty.com/initiatives/investability.

Centier Bank makes donation — Centier Bank recently presented a $65,000 donation to United Way of NWI, impacting nine United Way agencies across Indiana as part of its annual Workplace Campaign. For the past several years, Centier Bank has partnered with United Way chapters across the state, resulting in the advancement of initiatives designed to impact thousands of families and individuals in need. The donation supports the United Way organizations in 11 counties, including Lake, Porter, La Porte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Allen, Tippecanoe, Boone, Marion and Hamilton counties. For more, visit unitedway.org and centier.com.

First Farmers Bank to open in Carmel – First Farmers Bank & Trust plans to open a new branch in downtown Carmel in late 2024. The bank signed a lease for 2,800 square feet of space at 111 S. Rangeline Rd. This new branch will be part of a mixed-used building from developer LOR Corporation, which will include office space for BSA LifeStructures, Teays River Investments and upscale restaurant 1933 Lounge. Learn more at ffbt.com.

FireStarter, CompuMed collaborate – CompuMed, a California-based pioneer in remote diagnostic services for the organ donation and transplantation industry, has announced a strategic collaboration with FireStarter, a full-service Carmel-based marketing firm serving the donation and transplantation community. The teams aim to enhance organ donation efforts across the U.S. by pairing CompuMed’s telediagnostic solutions with FireStarter’s marketing strategies. To learn more about CompuMed and FireStarter, visit their respective at compumedinc.com and firestarterllc.com.

‘Hamilton County Conversations’ – Invest Hamilton County has launched a podcast titled “Hamilton County Conversations,” which features leaders across various sectors in Hamilton County in discussions with Invest Hamilton County President and CEO Mike Thibideau. The podcast arose out of a desire to facilitate conversations around workforce development, quality of life and other issues of key concern to Hamilton County leaders, businesses and residents. Podcasts are released twice monthly and are available for listening through both Apple Music and Spotify. Learn more at investhamiltoncounty.com/engage/hamilton-county-conversations-podcast.

Woof Gang nears opening – Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming, 1378 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel, is set to open May 16. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m Monday through Saturday. The store will sell specialty dog-friendly cookies and cakes, in addition to chews, supplements, natural dog food, dog toys and accessories. Grooming services by appointment.

Gourmet Tastings at Regalique – Regalique, 110 W. Main St., Suite 120, in Carmel, is hosting Gourmet Tastings from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. At the free event, guests can sample gourmet products, including chocolates, honey, cheese and more. Learn more at Regalique.com.

Rehab clinic opens – Indiana University Health on April 29 opened its Carmel rehabilitation clinic at the Methodist Medical Plaza North. The new location offers physical therapy and rehabilitation services as well as neurorehabilitation. Specialties include return-to-sport, pre-surgery and post-surgery care and hand therapy, to treat a wide range of orthopedic and neurological needs. Methodist Medical Plaza North is at 151 Pennsylvania Pkwy. Learn more by calling 317-817-1900.

Schools receive CPR mannequins – The Hamilton County Health Department has provided 256 CPR mannequins to area schools, including Carmel High School and Carmel’s three middle schools, to help empower students with life-saving skills. The mannequins offer an interactive learning experience, responding to students’ actions to provide immediate feedback on compression depth and speed. For more information about CPR training and resources, please contact the Hamilton County Health Department at 317-776-8500.

Divas bicycle program returns – The second year for IU Health Momentum Indy Divas presented by VQ Labs, a women’s bicycle riding and empowerment program developed to foster a welcoming environment for women of all ages, experience and abilities, kicked off April 11. The program offers weekly rides (road and off-road) through September for women who are seeking a healthy, active lifestyle and an opportunity to connect socially with other women of all cycling levels and abilities. The group meets at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at Indiana Members Credit Union, 3975 W. 106th St. in Carmel. Membership is $150, and no woman will be turned away because of inability to pay. Learn more at momentumindy.org/divas.

Lung Support Group – Franciscan Health Indianapolis will host a monthly Lung Support Group hospital, 8111 S. Emerson Ave. in Indianapolis. The meetings will take place on the third Thursday of each month (beginning March 21) from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Cardiac Testing Conference Room. Meetings include a guest speaker and focus on lung education and treatment information. A light meal will be provided and a shuttle bus service is available. RSVP for meeting and transportation a week prior to the event. For more, call 317-528-8901 or email [email protected].