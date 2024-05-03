Column: Cheers to summer wines

Commentary by Mark LaFay

The month of May is right around the corner, which means I am another year older, race fans will start trickling into town and the unofficial start of summer is almost here.

The consistently warmer temperatures have been luring our family outside more often. We’ve officially set up the back porch so we can relax on these warmer, longer weekend evenings while the kids run around. I love enjoying a refreshing glass of wine on the back porch and recently I got to try some really tasty wines that are perfect for patio sipping.

Ameztoi Rubentis: This wine is called Txakolina (chock-oh-lee-nuh) and comes from the Basque region of Spain. It’s made from red and white indigenous grapes fermented with native yeasts. What makes this wine extra fun is that it’s slightly fizzy. The fermentation vessel is sealed toward the end of fermentation, allowing carbon dioxide to build up and make the wine fizzy and delicious. This light, crisp, and dry wine is served chilled and is absolutely delightful.

Easton Amador County Zinfandel: This classic zinfandel is made with ripe red zinfandel grapes grown in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains in Amador County, Calif. The wine is light-bodied, fully dry and packed with a variety of flavors. Typically, I would suggest cellar temperatures (55 degrees) for red wines, but this one can be served a bit more chilled.

Laporte Sancerre Terre Des Anges: This name is a bit of a mouthful. Sancerre is a region in the Loire Valley of France where white Sancerre is made from Sauvignon Blanc. I love this particular wine because it’s dry, acidic and super refreshing. It’s packed with plenty of lemon and peaches. On the nose, you’ll get plenty of peach and peach skin. Serve chilled and thank me later.

Give these wines a try. You can find them at Kahn’s, 21st Amendment in Fishers, and Grapevine Cottage in Zionsville. Cheers to spring and almost summer!