Civic Theatre’s schedule offers variety

Civic Theatre Executive Artistic Director Michael Lasley knows selecting a season can be a challenging balance.

“You are trying to appeal to the broadest possible audience while putting together a set of titles that seem to make some sense together, and at the same time advancing the storytelling and educational goals of the institution,” Lasley said. “I think we achieved that with this season. There truly is something for everyone. It’s artistically challenging but also hits those notes of comfort and nostalgia.”

The 2024-25 season opens with “Kinky Boots” Oct. 4-19, followed by “White Christmas” Nov. 29 to Dec. 24. The 2025 portion of the season opens with “Pride & Prejudice” Feb. 7-22, followed by “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” March 14-29 and “Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” April 25 to May 10. The performances are at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, except for “The Curious Incident,” which will be at the Studio Theater.

“Kinky Boots” will be a Civic Theatre premiere.

“I believe it’s only been produced one other time locally,” Lasley said. “It’s an exciting title for us and provides another opportunity to present a story of diversity and acceptance — in this case with a very popular and critically acclaimed title. ‘Kinky Boots’ won both the Tony Award and the Olivier Award for Best Musical.”

“White Christmas” will also be a first-time production for Civic.

“In fact, the stage version of the show has only been around for about 20 years, so it’s likely to be new for many people,” Lasley said. “But it features most of the music and story of the classic film, including the title song. This classic Christmas show with its ties to the Great American Songbook is a perfect fit for our patrons.”

In contrast, Civic’s production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is its 10th since 2000.

“It is incredibly popular and was the anchor of our holiday rotation until we recently switched to a holiday-themed title,” Lasley said. “The classic Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice collaboration has its roots in the earliest year of their partnership and is one of their most enduring shows. ‘Joseph’ represents in many ways what so many of our patrons look for in Civic productions — high energy, family friendly, technically exciting and just plain fun.”

“The Cat and the Hat” returns from Feb. 25 to March 6, 2025. Other 2025 shows include Junior Civic production of “Seussical Jr” June 20-25, Young Artists Program’s “Revue!” June 23 and “Legally Blonde: The Musical”. July 24-27.

For more, visit civictheatre.org.