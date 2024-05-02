Snapshot: Allied Solutions to continue supporting city events

From left, Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam joins Allied Solutions CEO Pete Hilger April 24 at Midtown Plaza during a ceremony to announce the renewal of a corporate partnership. The three-year, $500,000 investment by Allied Solutions, a financial services company headquartered in Carmel, will support more than a dozen events planned by the city, including Meet Me on Main, Movies at Midtown, Brews on the Boulevard and more. (Photo by Adam Seif)