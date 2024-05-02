5th District candidate calls for apology from Fishers councilor

A Republican primary candidate in the 5th Congressional District race is calling for an apology from a Fishers City Council member following an interaction during an event in Fishers.

Raju Chinthala of Carmel stated in a news release that Brad DeReamer (R-Northeast District) told Chinthala he should become a Democrat following Chinthala’s complaints about his exclusion from a recent Hamilton County candidate forum sponsored by the Fishers-based Liberty Belles.

“It is my opinion, and the opinion of many supporters, that my Indian heritage and the color of my skin were the true reasons I was not welcomed to that event,” Chinthala stated, noting that one of the other primary candidates agreed with that assessment.

Chinthala stated that he has been an active member of the Hamilton County Republican Party for more than a decade and served as treasurer of the party for several years.

“It is dishonorable and disrespectful to suggest I leave the party that I faithfully serve,” he stated.

DeReamer stated in an email response to a request for comment that he was shocked to hear Chinthala’s accusations.

“I did not coordinate the (Liberty Belles) candidate forum,” he stated. “As for my comment, I merely stated weaponizing race was a tactic that was typical of the Democratic Party. I have attempted throughout my entire personal, professional and political life to treat everyone with respect and dignity and will continue to do so.”

Chinthala is among a crowded field of candidates running for the 5th District Republican nomination. The primary election is May 7.