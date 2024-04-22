Senior group home in Carmel’s Woodland Springs neighborhood to open in May

Current Publishing
A group home for elderly residents is preparing to open in May at 44 Horseshoe Dr. in the Woodland Springs neighborhood.

The Manor at Carmel held an open house April 16-17 to allow neighbors, potential residents and others with interest to tour the home, ask questions and learn more about the facility.

Co-owner Jennifer Piccione, an Illinois-based attorney, said The Manor at Carmel offers a type of living option not widely available in the area.

“It’s an intermediate step (for those who are) still vibrant and want to socialize with friends and be a part of the community and neighborhood but perhaps need a little bit of help with daily life activities,” Piccione said. “We think this is a great environment that doesn’t feel like moving into a traditional nursing home. We’re trying to create an environment where people can live independently for as long as possible and still feel like they’re living in their own community.”

Renovations to the home included altering the interior to increase the number of bedrooms from five to eight, adding a fire suppression system and making it wheelchair accessible.

Two caretakers will be on-site daily to provide assistance with routine activities, such as bathing or preparing meals, and one caretaker will be on duty overnight. The caretakers will not provide medical or memory care, but a home health care program will be provided onsite once a month.

Residential Administrator Nikka Cody will coordinate daily activities within the home and frequent outings.

“We’ll have stretches and exercises every single day (and) offer walks around the neighborhood,” Cody said. “(Residents) will be able to cook with us and bake, as well as do puzzles and brainteasers.”

The Manor at Carmel is hiring staff as well as accepting applications for residency. Learn more at themanorofcarmel.com.


