Robbie’s Hope Gala returns to Westfield

Westfield High School’s Robbie’s Hope Club will conduct its annual gala on teen mental health and suicide awareness from 6:30 to 9 p.m. May 11 at the IMMI Conference Center.

Robbie’s Hope Club at Westfield High School is dedicated to raising awareness and removing the stigma around teen mental health. Attendees will hear from National Organization founders Kari and Jason Eckert and listen to several student speakers and performers from Westfield High School at this year’s gala.

“The Mental Health Gala, organized by the determined team, Robbies Hope Club, promises an evening of empowerment and awareness,” stated Bahar Djour, WHS senior class president. “Join us in celebrating these students and their determined efforts in alleviating the potential struggles of mental health. Together, we’ll break the silence, erase the stigma, and build a community of support. Your presence is not just appreciated, but essential in fostering a culture of compassion and understanding.”

Kari Eckert, founder of the national organization and mother of Robbie Eckert, said Westfield High School club members have been some of the most passionate, engaged, and organized groups of young people the organization works with across the country.

“The high schoolers involved with Robbie’s Hope Westfield are creating a positive impact and meaningful change for the community of Westfield and beyond,” Eckert stated. “Removing the stigmas surrounding youth mental health and engaging in meaningful conversations prevents youth suicide and the Robbie’s Hope Westfield youth are doing just that.”

Over the past three years, the club has hosted an annual spring gala, raising $16,000 annually to benefit mental health services. Funds raised each year are contributed to events including Save a Life Walk, Hopeful Drive, free yoga classes, elementary school visits and educational coaches conferences.

The organization was founded in honor of Robbie Eckert, a Colorado 15-year-old who died by suicide in 2018. The organization teaches teens the lesson of HOPE: Hold On Pain Ends.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited with Robbie’s Hope Club members at Westfield High School in 2023.

“We just heard from a group of amazing young people who founded a chapter of Robbie’s Hope on campus, so the students here can help each other through their struggles with mental health,” Dr. Biden said in August.

Tickets for this year’s gala can be purchased at westfieldeducationfoundation-bloom.kindful.com/e/2024-robbies-hope-gala-you-are-not-alone-in-this-world.

Businesses or individuals interested in supporting the event through the silent auction or sponsorship can email [email protected].