Jackson picked to fill late Sen. Breaux’s seat

Indianapolis City-County Councilor La Keisha Jackson (D-District 15) has been selected to fill out the term of the late District 34 State Sen. Jean Breaux, who died March 20.

District 34 includes parts of Lawrence.

Precinct committee members within the district chose Jackson during a special Democratic Party caucus April 18 at the Julia Carson Government Center. According to the state Democratic Party, two candidates filed for the office — Jackson and Chunia Graves.

Graves had filed to run against Breaux in the May 7 primary but was disqualified. A state law requires candidates running as a Republican or Democrat to have chosen their respective party’s ballot in the previous two primary elections. Graves did not meet that requirement.

The final vote result among the precinct committee persons was 30-15 in favor of Jackson. A simple majority was needed to win.

Following her selection to fill the senate seat, Jackson stated that she will aim to continue Breaux’s legacy.

“I cannot walk in her shoes because those are big shoes to follow,” she stated. “But what I do promise you is I will advocate, work hard, listen and fight the good fight.”

Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl said Jackson has been a strong advocate for residents of Indianapolis’ far eastside.

“She helped lead projects to tackle gun violence and address affordable housing for her community,” he said. “We have no doubt that she will continue these efforts in her new position representing Senate District 34 at the Statehouse. La Keisha will continue the exceptional work Sen. Breaux did throughout her career to improve the quality of life for Hoosier families and tackle the stark inequalities in Indiana’s health care system.”

Jackson’s swearing-in will occur after paperwork from the caucus has been received and accepted by Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray’s office and the Indiana Election Division.

Breaux’s name will stay on the ballot for the May primary, according to the announcement. A second caucus to fill the Senate District 34 ballot vacancy for the general election in November will take place between the primary and July 3.