Zebulon R. Trask

Arrest made in fatal motor vehicle investigation

By on Noblesville Community

The Noblesville Police Department served an arrest warrant April 16 on the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle crash that occurred on March 3, 2024, at the intersection of Cicero Road and Field Drive in Noblesville.

According to Bruce Barnes with NPD, the crash resulted in the death of John E. Finch, 52, of Noblesville.

The suspect, Zebulon R. Trask, 42, was taken into custody at his home in Arcadia, Ind., without incident. Barnes stated Trask was transported and incarcerated at the Hamilton County Jail on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of an accident (resulting in death).

“NPD investigators have worked tirelessly on the case from the start,” Barnes stated. “Upon concluding their extensive investigation, investigators presented their findings to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, and a subsequent arrest warrant was issued for the suspect.”

 


