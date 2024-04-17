Towne Road set for redesign in Westfield

Westfield is planning road improvements for Towne Road between 146th Street and 151st Street to prepare for new development in the area.

In March, the Board of Public Works and Safety approved a contract with A & F Engineering Co., LLC for that design. The roadwork and design will make way for future construction projects, including the TowneRun planned unit development, a 34.62-acre development concept that includes a mix of local commercial/retail uses,,townhomes and single-family residences as well as a health and wellness club.

Johnathon Nail, Westfield’s director of public works, said the improvement is necessary given the amount of traffic expected from the new development. The work will include a new roundabout intersection of 146th Street with the current frontage, as well as the extension of that frontage road to the east.

“The reason for the improvements is that there is a development on the northwest corner being proposed that will bring a Lifetime Fitness to Westfield as well as some townhomes and other residential… as well as discussions, although a little further down the line, of a fairly large development on the northeast corner as well,” Nail said.

The city will pay A & F Engineering a design fee of $348,130 for that design work.