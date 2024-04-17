New management for Zionsville Golf Course

The town-owned Zionsville Golf Course has new management for 2024.

The course, which opened for the season March 15, is now managed by Zionsville National, a private organization.

“The new operator plans to offer increased options in concessions and the pro shop as well as upgrading damaged drainage areas that need attention as well as facilities in collaboration with the Parks Board, which can provide matching dollars from the current golf course fund,” Mayor John Stehr told members of the Town Council in March. “The transition to the new management team will be pretty seamless.”

In February, the town sought requests for proposals for an organization to lead a public-private partnership to manage the municipal golf course. Until now, management and maintenance of the course was provided by the Zionsville Department of Parks and Recreation. Town officials said the move was to provide more efficient management of the course.

“This is a high-interest item. A lot of people really care about our golf course, and I think it’s a gem for our town,” Stehr said. “Not many towns have a great nine-hole course like that, so it’s great that it’s going to move forward in a good way.”

Stehr said currencies and passes will be honored in full, and there are no changes to course fees for 2024. Increases tied to the Consumer Price Index will be instituted in odd-numbered years starting in 2025.

Schedules for league play remain the same, and the Zionsville middle schools will continue to use the course for practices and matches. Summer camp schedules will also remain the same.

The nine-hole course was built in 1961 and operated privately until the town purchased it in 2007.

Learn more about the golf course at zionsville-in.gov/298/Zionsville-Golf-Course.