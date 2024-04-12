Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Man dies of self-inflicted wound at Riverview Health

Man dies of self-inflicted wound at Riverview Health

0
By on Noblesville Community

An unidentified man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound just after midnight April 11 outside of Riverview Health, 395 Westfield Rd. in Noblesville, according to authorities.

Public Information Officer Bryan Melton of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies responded to a call of a male subject with a gun outside of Riverview Health. Riverview Health’s hospital security located the suspect, who had a firearm.

Melton stated that the hospital security “gave verbal commands to put the firearm down” as additional law enforcement arrived on scene. The subject then turned the firearm on himself, discharging it, according to Melton.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. At the time of publication, no new information is available.

If anyone has any information, contact Detective Sgt. Randy Dings at 317-773-1872 and reference case number 2024-10057.


More Headlines

CIZ 0423 COM Bixler murder folo 3Details emerge in murder of Zionsville woman Baby Neela5,000th baby born at Ascension St. Vincent Fishers CIN 0409 COM FUNFestSERVE Noblesville to collaborate with the Mayor’s Youth Council’s Culture Fair for FUN Fest CIW COM 0409 Jewish mayor honor pic 1Past-due honor: Westfield resident’s Jewish great-grandfather finally gets proper recognition from German city policeCIZZionsville PD investigating after body found CIC COVER 0402 Connecting veterans 1Connecting veterans: Countywide groups offer variety of resources, support to those who served
Share.