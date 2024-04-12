Man dies of self-inflicted wound at Riverview Health

An unidentified man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound just after midnight April 11 outside of Riverview Health, 395 Westfield Rd. in Noblesville, according to authorities.

Public Information Officer Bryan Melton of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies responded to a call of a male subject with a gun outside of Riverview Health. Riverview Health’s hospital security located the suspect, who had a firearm.

Melton stated that the hospital security “gave verbal commands to put the firearm down” as additional law enforcement arrived on scene. The subject then turned the firearm on himself, discharging it, according to Melton.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. At the time of publication, no new information is available.

If anyone has any information, contact Detective Sgt. Randy Dings at 317-773-1872 and reference case number 2024-10057.