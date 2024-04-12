Community invited to preview Zionsville after prom event

Current Publishing
The Zionsville community is invited to preview this year’s Zionsville Community High School after prom event, ZBlast from the past, from 6 to 8 p.m. April 20 at the high school.

ZBlast from the past logo
The theme for this year’s after prom event is ZBlast from the past. (Image courtesy of Zionsville After Prom)

While only ZCHS students and their guests can attend the after prom event, the entire community is invited to the preview event prior to the start of after prom. The preview party offers fun for the entire family, including games, inflatables, and more.

Zionsville After Prom is a community-supported tradition that creates a safe and fun place for students to celebrate late into the night after the dance ends, according to organizers, who added that support from the community is crucial to keeping the event free for students.

The event is free for juniors and seniors from ZCHS, but underclassmen or anyone attending the prom with a ZCHS student who is not a student must pay a $10 donation.

The night includes fun and games, dancing, prizes and giveaways, including TVs and $500 scholarships.

ZBlast from the Past takes place from 11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. April 20 at the high school. The event is a drug-free and alcohol-free event. Students are free to leave the event at any time, but there is no reentry.

All ages are welcome to preview the event.

For more information, visit zhs.zcs.k12.in.us/apps/pages/after_prom or visit the Zionsville After Prom Facebook page.


