Resurfacing projects to kick off in Lawrence
City of Lawrence street crews are resurfacing various streets in the community starting April 9. (Photo courtesy of the City of Lawrence)

Resurfacing projects to kick off in Lawrence

The City of Lawrence’s Department of Public Works streets division kicked off various road resurfacing projects starting on April 9.

According to an announcement from the city, resurfacing should lead to smoother and safer streets.

The streets that will be affected are:

  • Franklin Road, which was resurfaced last year from Pendleton Pike to 56th Street, but will have additional work to raise manholes, valves and storm drains to grade.
  • 49th Street, which will be resurfaced from Richardt Avenue to Mitchner Avenue.
  • 51st Street, which will be resurfaced from Richardt Avenue to 50th Street.
  • Elmhurst Drive, which will be resurfaced from 49th Street to 52nd Street.
  • Longworth Avenue, which will be resurfaced from 47th Street to 49th Street.
  • Sadlier Drive, which will be resurfaced from 49th Street to 50th Street.
  • 49th Street, which will be resurfaced from Longworth Avenue to Franklin Road.

Residents with questions about the road resurfacing projects are directed to contact Lawrence Department of Public Works at 317-545-8787.


