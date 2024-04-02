Blueprint for Improvement: Opulent primary bath in Zionsville

Built in 2006 in the Hunt Country Preserve section of Zionsville, this primary bathroom featured lots of great space but lacked modern style. Our team reimagined the layout to create a luxurious retreat that makes every day feel like an opulent spa day.

Natural elements like oak, cedar, natural stone, and crystal are expertly combined with man-made components like porcelain, glass, and metals for a dynamic material mix that makes a statement.

The new vanity creates a dramatic focal point thanks to custom oak cabinetry, quartzite counters and arched brass mirrors.

The hardware and fixtures convey the perfect balance of classic style with modern appeal, thanks to luxe gold tones and contemporary lines.

The sauna, clad in tongue-and-groove eucalyptus, provides the ultimate at-home spa experience.