Athlete of the week: Noblesville High School senior forward key to team’s success

Noblesville High School boys basketball coach Scott McClelland knows how crucial senior forward Hunter Walston has been to the team’s winning ways.

“He’s been a really solid player for us the last three years,” McClelland said. “He’s been consistent, not only this year but all three years. He’s got a real knack of being in the right place at the right time, both offensively and defensively.

The 6-foot-5 Walston averaged 12.4 points per game and a team-high 5.7 rebounds. He was second on the team in assists, averaging 3 assists per game and averaged a team-high 2 steals per game. As a junior, he averaged 8.3 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Millers, when they finished 19-7. He shot 50 percent from the field as a senior and 48 percent as a junior.

“Overall, he had a real nice career,” McClelland said. “We’re going to miss him.”

He became a starter in the second half of his sophomore season.

“I’ve made the most improvement being a leader,” Walston said. “I tried to help guys improve as well. I improved on my blocks and steals and being able to time those up. I’ve learned to read people’s eyes and get in the passing lanes.”

The Class 4A No. 2 Millers (22-3) lost to Class 4A No. 1 Fishers 49-47 in the sectional final.

“It’s tough to lose that early, but we set a lot of school records, had a 20-win season,” Walston said. “There is nothing to be upset about.”

Noblesville won the sectional in 2023 for the first time since 2010.

Walston said his best memories were the bus rides with his teammates, especially during the summer on trips to camps.

Walston started playing basketball when he was 2 1/2 years old. He played baseball until eighth grade.

Walston said basketball has always brought him joy.

“I love competing,” he said. “I like having a goal and working to reach it.”

Walston plans to play in college but hasn’t decided where. So far, he has offers from NAIA schools Grace College and Bethel University, and several NCAA Division III schools. He plans to major in business.

Millers senior guard Aaron Fine, who led the team with a 17.9 scoring average, will be a preferred walk-on at Purdue University.

Meet Hunter Walston

Favorite athlete: Kevin Durant

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite movie: “Semi-Pro”

Favorite vacation spot: Cancun