Wisdom Builders homeschool co-op seeks building, support for growth

Wisdom Builders, a homeschool co-op serving 460 children and their families in central Indiana, is experiencing growth beyond capacity and planning for a larger facility. As a result, the faith-based co-op is forced to turn away hundreds of families each year because of space limitations.

Donna Rollins, a former public school teacher and homeschool mom, founded Wisdom Builders in 1933. Her passion for homeschooling stems from her own experience and the difference she has seen in Wisdom Builders families.

“The goal of homeschooling is for the child to really learn and retain the knowledge along with understanding how to use that learning and knowledge,” Rollins said. She added that families appreciate more time together and the freedom to integrate Christian values into learning.

The pandemic-fueled growth in homeschooling contributed to the increased capacity issues.

“More people liked the idea of being home with their kids and being able to teach to their grade level and to where they’re at and things that they are interested in doing,” said Cori Kusch, a Fishers resident with three children in the program.

The co-op, which meets at Trinity Baptist Church at 1010 E. 126th St. in Carmel on Mondays and Tuesdays, 75 tutors providing more than 300 classes for grades K through 12.

“It’s been great for our kids to be able to take some courses like lab science or foreign languages with other kids but keep the flexibility and other benefits of homeschooling,” said Cathy Kennedy, a Carmel resident with five children in Wisdom Builders.

When she set out to find a bigger facility for the upcoming school year, Rollins started planning for a more permanent solution.

“We have been at capacity for many years. This led us to start HOPE, Inc. (Home for Parent Directed Edification). Our goal is to find a building to rent, rent to own, or to buy so we can accommodate more children,” Rollins said.

According to its website, the HOPE Ministry Center is planned to “be a place where families can come together to support one another by offering classes and opportunities for Christian instruction, growth and development.”

Organizers also want to make the new facility available to other co-ops and the greater community.

“We could easily double, and I think even triple in size, if we had a dedicated facility,” Rollins said.

While Wisdom Builders provides teaching support to homeschool families, they would like to expand to offer sports, theater and other extracurricular activities that their current space won’t allow.

“The HOPE center will allow more collaboration for homeschool families and organizations. There is always a need for clubs, sports and such to have a place to meet or hold an event. Creating a space to do this will be a huge asset to all the surrounding communities,” said Amy Tenney, a Sheridan resident with four kids in the co-op.

To expand and procure a bigger space, Wisdom Builders has started fundraising.

For the month of April, Crew Car Wash will donate 50 percent of proceeds to HOPE from every wash purchased through crewcarwash.com/fundraisers/home-of-parent-directed-edification-h-o-p-e.

Wisdom Builders will meet at Grace Church in Noblesville starting in the 2024-2025 school year.

To donate, provide fundraising opportunities or for more about HOPE, visit parentshope.org