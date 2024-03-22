Snapshot: Taste of Carmel raises $80K for CEF

Guests at the Pedego Carmel table wear matching apparel inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” at Taste of Carmel, held March 8 at the 502 East Event Centre. The annual fundraiser featured more than 40 local food and beverage vendors offering samples to 1,200 guests. The event raised more than $80,000 for the Carmel Education Foundation, which supports Carmel Clay Schools students and educators. Pedego donated two electric bikes that were raffled at the event. (Photo by Jolene Broad)
Snapshot: Taste of Carmel raises $80K for CEF0
Share.
Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact