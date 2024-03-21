Snapshot: ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ lands at Studio Theater

“Driving Miss Daisy” opened March 15 to a nearly sold-out audience. The Civic Theatre’s production was a short drive through an “evolving relationship … that extends beyond the confines of a car ride,” according to Michael Lasley’s director’s note. The show explores the relationships between a Jewish widow, Miss Daisy Werthan, her son, Boolie Werthan, and a Black chauffeur, Hoke Colburn. The performances brought many laughs along with softer moments. The show runs through March 30 at the Studio Theater in Carmel. (Photos by Jennifer Haire)

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free! Email (required) * First Name Phone Number Select list(s) to subscribe to Breaking News

Entertainment

Food/Dining

Morning Briefing Yes, I would like to receive emails from Current Publishing. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact