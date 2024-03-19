Night & Day diversions – March 19, 2024

‘Beautiful”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” through March 30 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘Driving Miss Daisy’

Civic Theatre’s production of “Driving Miss Daisy” is set for March 15 to 30 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Don Farrell’s Frank Sinatra tribute is set for 7:30 p.m. March 20, followed by the Bobby Clark Band March 21; “Deceptions: An Evening of Magic and Lies” March 22; and Will Hoge March 23 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael. All performances start at 7:30 p.m. For more, feinsteinshc.com

‘The Mélange Series’

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre presents “The Mélange Series,” a series of performances of art, dance and music, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. March 23 and 3 p.m. March 24 at The Florence, 329 Gradle Dr., Carmel. For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.

‘Through the Pulse of Memory’

Indianapolis-based choreographer, Amanda Browning, presents “Through the Pulse of Memory,” a contemporary modern dance at 7:30 p.m. March 23 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘The Play That Goes Wrong”

“The Play That Goes Wrong” is set to run March 22 to 31 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit thecat.biz.

‘JazzTalk’

“JazzTalk: A Conversation with Sammy Miller” is set for 7 p.m. March 25 for a virtual presentation. For free registration, visit thecenterpresents.org. Miller and The Congregation will perform April 19 to the Palladium in Carmel.