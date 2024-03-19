Archie Manning visits Carmel to promote healthy aging

As a father and former New Orleans Saints quarterback, Archie Manning is incredibly proud of his sons’ accomplishments on the football field, which include multiple Super Bowl wins and a trove of records and awards.

But it’s Peyton and Eli Manning’s philanthropic work that really makes him smile.

“Something would be missing if they were champion football players and MVPs and so forth but they weren’t (making an impact) in the community,” Archie Manning said. “It makes you proud that they want to give back.”

The older son, Peyton, played quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts for 14 seasons and led the team to its only Super Bowl win in 2007. Later that year, Indianapolis-based St. Vincent hospital renamed its children’s hospital in honor of Peyton Manning, and even after leaving Indianapolis in 2012 the former Colts quarterback has continued supporting the facility financially and in other ways.

That connection led to Archie Manning partnering with the hospital system – now known as Ascension St. Vincent – to promote its healthy aging programs. The elder Manning visited Hamilton County in 2019 as part of the initiative but, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he didn’t return until this year.

On March 7, “Healthy Aging with Archie Manning” returned to the area with select invitees age 65 and older gathering at the Studio Theatre in Carmel to meet the famous septuagenarian and hear him and St. Vincent doctors speak about aging well.

In a press interview held before the event, Archie Manning acknowledged his career in the NFL brought more physical challenges and injuries than most occupations. But now that his playing days are over, he said he approaches staying healthy and dealing with the impacts of aging just like anyone else by continuing to work out, scheduling medical checkups and listening to his doctors.

“I had knee replacements, and I’ve had six spine surgeries,” Archie Manning said. “But I think because of my attitude on taking care of myself and my attitude on conditioning that I’ve been able to get through those things.”

Archie Manning still lives in New Orleans, and for years he maintained cardiovascular health by jogging along the iconic St. Charles Avenue. Now that he’s 75, that’s no longer an option.

“I can’t jog anymore, but I love to see the trolleys go by and see the joggers go by,” he said. “I have to do it on a stationary bike to get my cardiovascular work. Compensating (for physical changes) is a great thing, and there are variations we can do to help maintain our health and sometimes improve it.”

After watching Peyton’s legendary career transform Indianapolis into a football town (and watching Eli win a Super Bowl here with the New York Giants in 2012), Archie Manning said he loves to return to the city and is thankful for the family’s continued partnership with St. Vincent.

“Indianapolis is very special to us – and the people,” he said.

The four M’s of healthy aging

At the March 7 event, Ascension St. Vincent doctors stressed four M’s of healthy aging, which they review with patients when creating a personalized health plan for seniors:

What matters: Your health outcome goals and care preferences

Mentation: Memory, dementia and mood concerns

Mobility: how to maintain function and do what matters most.

Medications

Learn more at healthcare.ascension.org/locations/indiana/ineva/indianapolis-ascension-medical-group-st-vincent-indianapolis-center-for-healthy-aging.