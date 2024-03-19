Indianapolis PurpleStride walk to end pancreatic cancer

Indiana residents can join 59 other communities nationwide April 27 for the PanCAN PurpleStride, a walk dedicated to ending pancreatic cancer.

More than 1,000 local pancreatic cancer survivors, caregivers, families, researchers and supporters are expected to attend the event, according to PanCAN Communication Chair Joan Nicolet. The event will take place at White River State Park, 801 W. Washington St., Indianapolis.

Nicolet said the goal is to raise $290,000.

“We have teams from all over the state come to this because it is the only pancreatic cancer fundraiser event in the state,” Nicolet said. “Everybody comes to Indianapolis. Right now, we’re hoping for about 1,200 people.”

Nicolet said funds raised from the event play a crucial role in advancing pancreatic cancer research and supporting patient services, making every contribution significant.

“Not only does the money go to research, but it also is used for patient services,” Nicolet said. “Individuals diagnosed with pancreatic cancer can utilize patient services for information on clinical trials and connecting with other people going through the same thing.”

Jenny Bivans, a Zionsville resident and chair member of PanCAN’s Indianapolis affiliate, said a critical need for more awareness and research for pancreatic cancer.

“We can make a difference in the lives of pancreatic cancer patients nationally by taking action locally when we come together on April 27,” Bivans stated.

Registration for PurpleStride is available now at purplestride.org/indianapolis. In-person registration will begin at 8 a.m. the day of the event, before the 10 a.m. opening ceremony and 10:30 a.m. start time.