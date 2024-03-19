Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Grand opening delayed for Whitestown library
Grand opening delayed for Whitestown library
The new Whitestown branch of the Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library is located at 6310 E. Albert S. White Dr. (Photo courtesy of Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library)

Grand opening delayed for Whitestown library

0
By on Zionsville Community

Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library has delayed the grand opening of its Whitestown branch.

The ribbon cutting, originally scheduled for March 16, has been postponed to April because of unforeseen circumstances, according to the library.

“Due to a multitude of reasons beyond the Library’s control, we must postpone the Whitestown Branch Grand Opening until later next month. We apologize for this inconvenience and are very grateful for your consistent support. We will share more information about the new date as soon as it is set,” the library stated in a news release.

The library district broke ground on the $8 million, 23,000-square-foot branch in 2022 at 6310 E. Albert S. White Dr. It was originally slated to open in late summer 2023.

The new library will include features requested by the community, including a quiet reading area, an indoor playroom, MakerStudio, a large community room, a dedicated teen area, a sensory-friendly space and easy access to nature trails and outdoor reading spaces. The branch will also include a large green space, exterior patios and porches and a large community meeting room.

The Whitestown Branch is on 11 acres donated by the Town of Whitestown. It includes an open lawn for outdoor programs and a wooded walking trail.

For more, visit hmmpl.org.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

CIC COM 0326 Chin CCPLComedic memoir author Chin to visit Carmel library March 30 CIZ arts month AriannaKid creatives: Youth Art Month highlights young artists in Zionsville IMG 9466‘Yak’-ing it up: Noblesville family opens unique ranch and winery business CIG COM CulinaryBookClub 031924 2Books for cooks: Indianapolis Public Library’s Lawrence Branch offers monthly club for those with culinary interests cityhallCarmel in brief — March 19, 2024 CIC COM 3D printing expo 10Snapshot: Carmel Clay Public Library presents 3D Printing Expo
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact