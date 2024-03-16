Hamilton County grants to help promote tourism

Hamilton County Tourism has given $95,000 to more than 30 nonprofit organizations through its 2024 Tourism Gives grant program, which helps fund tourism-related organizations and events.
“We want to support those nonprofits that provide unique experiences for both residents and visitors,” Hamilton County Tourism President/CEO Brenda Myers stated in a recent announcement. “They are one of the many reasons why our community is such a great place to live and visit.”
Hamilton County Tourism launched its Tourism Gives program in 2006 and has provided more than $15 million in grants and special project support since it started. The county attracts about 6 million visitors a year, according to the announcement.
Recipients of the 2024 Tourism Gives grant program include:
- Fishers Arts Council
- Spark! Fishers
- Fishers Art Center
- Conner Prairie
- Hamilton County Parks
- Hamilton County Artist Association
- Heartland Film Festival
- Great American Songbook Foundation
- Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre
- Center for the Performing Arts
- Indiana Peony Festival
- Carmel Christkindlmarkt
- Carmel Arts & Design District/City of Carmel
- Noblesville Cultural Arts District
- The Nickel Plate District
- 4H Fair
- Carmel Jazz Fest
- SERVE Noblesville
- Noblesville Main Street
- Actor’s Theatre of Indiana
- Carmel Clay Historical Society
- Carmel Klavier International Piano Competition
- Museum of Miniature Houses
- Noblesville Creates
- Noblesville Cultural Arts Commission (NCAC)
- Noblesville Preservation Alliance
- Sheridan Historical Society
- Sheridan Main Street
- Westfield-Washington Historical Society
- Jackson Township Trustee
- Noblesville Parks
- Westfield Welcome
- Atlanta New Earth Festival
- Lights Over Morse
- Carmel PorchFest
- Carmel International Arts Festival
- CarmelFest
- Noblesville Porchfest
For more about the grants program, email Assistant Director of Community Engagement Sarah Buckner at [email protected].