ZBlast from the Past at Zionsville Community High School

Parents are gearing up to help Zionsville Community High School students celebrate prom.

Organizers for Zionsville After Prom, a community-supported tradition that creates a safe and fun place for students to celebrate late into the night after the dance ends, asked for community assistance to make sure this year’s event is a memorable one.

Ashley Thoren, Zionsville After Prom media relations representative, said organizers want to increase community awareness and support for the event, which takes place at the high school following the dance.

“It’s fully funded by donations,” Thoren said. “All the food, all the decorations, everything is covered by community donations.”

Thoren said support from the community is crucial to keeping the event free for students. The event is free for juniors and seniors from ZCHS, but underclassmen or anyone attending the prom with a ZCHS student who is not a student must pay a $10 donation.

This year’s theme is ZBlast from the Past. There are also prizes and giveaways, including TVs and $500 scholarships.

“The biggest thing we’re hoping for now is for people to donate and to volunteer,” Thoren said.

Zionsville After Prom is from 11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. April 20 at the high school. Although the late-night party is only for prom-goers, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the school is open so the public can get a look at the event.

“We try to make it a fun family-oriented event,” Thoren said. “We have bounce houses, fun games and things for families and for little kids as well. The idea is to show the community what they’ve donated to and what they’ve given, and at the same time there are opportunities for people to donate as well.”

After Prom is a drug-free and alcohol-free event. Students are free to leave the event at any time, but there is no reentry.

Donations are tax deductible, and can be sent via Venmo or School Pay, or mailed to Zionsville After Prom, 1000 Mulberry St., Zionsville, IN 46077.

For more information, to volunteer or for links to donate online, visit zhs.zcs.k12.in.us/apps/pages/after_prom or visit the Zionsville After Prom Facebook page.