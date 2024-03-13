Snapshot: Fishers High School Tigers gear up for robotics competition

The Fishers High School Tiger Dynasty Robotics Team invited the public to the school March 9 to see the 2024 robot team members have been building for the past two months. The robot was not only on display, but team members demonstrated its abilities and their skills in commanding it. FHS’s robotics team won the state championship last year and will be defending the title during the upcoming competition season. From left are Fishers Dynasty members Ian Stone, Brandon Ogawa and Taj Gill. (Photos by Adam Seif)

