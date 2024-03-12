Current Publishing
Magistrate Christopher J. Evans, left, being sworn in by Circuit Court Judge Andrew R. Bloch, right. (Photo courtesy of Tammy Sanders)

Hamilton County judges appoint new magistrate

Hamilton County’s newest magistrate, Christopher J. Evans, was honored with a robing ceremony March 7.

According to Hamilton County Media Relations Liaison Tammy Sanders, Evans was chosen to fill the seat of Judge Andrew Bloch, who was recently appointed to the Hamilton County Circuit Court bench by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Evans, a graduate of Noblesville High School, has been an attorney for more than 15 years, most recently as a partner at Dollard Evans Whalin LLP.

“I am deeply honored to have been appointed as a magistrate in the Circuit and Superior Courts,” Evans stated. “I am eager to serve the community that has been my home for so many years and look forward to ensuring a fair process for all who come before the court.”

Sanders said Magistrates “have duties like judges but are not elected officials.”

“The Hamilton County Judiciary is excited to welcome Chris to the bench,” Superior Court 6 Judge Stephenie K. Gookins stated. “His diverse experience in many areas of law and business will provide a good foundation for the diverse caseload that will come before him.”

