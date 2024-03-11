Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Single-family homes not the plan for Westfield’s Grand Park
Single-family homes not the plan for Westfield’s Grand Park
Development for residential communities is already underway in Grand Park. Strategies for additional development will include hospitality, restaurants, recreation, and retail. (Photo by Marney Simon)

Single-family homes not the plan for Westfield’s Grand Park

0
By on Westfield Community

Westfield’s plans for the future of Grand Park include more than simply a management deal for the sports complex.

Mayor Scott Willis’ administration is working on development strategies for the Grand Park area to include hospitality, family entertainment, restaurants, retail and outdoor recreation.

One item Willis is discouraging, however, is single-family residential development around the perimeter of Grand Park.

“The mayor has been very clear that what he doesn’t want is any more garden-style apartments, free-standing, multi-family buildings that are just apartments,” Westfield Director of Economic Development Jenell Fairman said. “We would have multifamily if it has mixed use, where there is retail and office space (on the ground level).”

Development plans are in addition to the anticipated transition of the management at Grand Park sports complex.

In December 2023, the city entered a memorandum of understanding with Grand Park Sports & Entertainment, a public-private partnership of Keystone Group, Indy Sports & Entertainment, Indy Eleven and Bullpen Ventures for management of the 400-acre park complex. The agreement is not yet finalized.

Willis will host his first town hall meeting since taking office to give an overview to the public of his vision for the future of Westfield from 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 21 at Wood Wind Golf Club, 2302 W 161st St.

Willis said he wants to foster an open dialogue, allowing citizens to gain insights into plans and initiatives for the city. Residents can email suggestions for topics of discussion at [email protected].

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

CIG COM HeavenlyBirthday 031224 1Heavenly birthday: Lawrence family processes grief with a children’s book celebrating their loved one cityhallCarmel in brief — March 12, 2024 001STAR Club teaches leadership skills at Westfield High School westfield fire swearing inSnapshot: Westfield fire personnel sworn in midland trace bike riderWestfield sees development along trails as “beachfront” planning
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact