Carmel High School’s TEDx conference to highlight books

Karishma Sankar, left, and Anna Amore helped plan the Carmel High School TEDx conference set for March 23 at the Carmel Clay Public Library. (Photo by Shelly Gattlieb)

By Shelly Gattlieb

Carmel High School’s annual TEDx conference is set for 1 to 3:30 p.m. March 23 at the Carmel Clay Public Library, a location tied to this year’s theme, “By the Books.”

The event is officially licensed and will be uploaded to the TED channel after presentations conclude.

“We all brainstorm together as a club and come up with a bunch of ideas, and then we go through and think of what potential talk ideas that people can get from this,” said Karishma Sankar, vice president of the Carmel HS TEDx club. “We try to do something completely different than years before.”

Eight speakers, including four CHS students and four adults from local organizations, will give their unique spin on the topic.

The event will include activities such as games, a photobooth and a brief intermission, with refreshments provided by the CHS baking service club, Sprinkle of Joy. TEDx board members will display their favorite book for guests to view and potentially check out after the presentations.

“I hope that we create an experience, because we have so many activities planned related to books,” Sankar said. “I hope people come and they get inspired and think of something that they’ve never thought about before and then come again next year.”

Anna Amore is head of promotions for the club and enjoyed attending the 2023 TEDx conference.

“It was really interesting because I gained so many more perspectives on topics that I’ve thought about but haven’t thought about as deeply as the speakers went into it,” Amore said.

The conference is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, visit carmelclaylibrary.org/event/10049748.

