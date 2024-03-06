Life coach offers free workshops at IPL Fort Ben Branch

A Lawrence-based life coach is offering free workshops to help people reach their personal and professional goals.

Geri Lewis, a certified life coach, has scheduled seven Saturday sessions at the Indianapolis Public Library’s Fort Ben Branch starting in April. The four-hour sessions for up to 10 people will be monthly through the end of the year, except for June and July.

Lewis said she will lead participants through a process to identify their values, set boundaries and establish a vision to achieve their goals.

“A lot of times, the goals and dreams that they have don’t come to fruition because they self-sabotage themselves,” she said, adding that identifying values, boundaries and a vision can help end that self-sabotage. “I think it’s something everyone would need. I needed it — I still need it — because we don’t often know what boundaries we need to have in our lives in order to see our dreams or goals come to fruition.”

Each workshop will start with participants identifying their top-five personal values.

“Then we look at the five and we see how that aligns with our goals and our dreams,” Lewis said. “If you don’t know what your values are, what you really feel about life and what you want, then you’re not going to know how to make the correct decisions.”

Boundaries are the next topic, and those establish what someone is willing and not willing to do. Boundaries can include limiting time with negative family members or establishing a work-life balance with an employer.

Lewis said the final piece is creating a vision, which incorporates the top-five values with the identified boundaries to determine what participants can do to move forward.

“Now we got to brainstorm — we got to see what it is that you need to be doing in your life that will help you get to where you would like to be,” she said. “You may need to take a class. You may need to — there’s so many things you may have to do in order for you to be prepared to (achieve the vision). Sometimes we think because we have a goal or vision, we don’t have to do anything. We just wait for other people. But no, you got to put some work in it.”

Lewis said she’s blunt with people — if they aren’t willing to put the work in, then they probably didn’t choose the right vision for themselves — but she celebrates every step someone makes toward their goals.

The workshops are scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. April 6, May 4 and Aug. 17; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7 at the Fort Ben Branch, 9330 E. 56th St. Space is limited for the free events, and registration is required. To register, email Lewis at [email protected].