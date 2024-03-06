Fishers arts agencies receive $60,000 in grants

The Fishers Arts & Culture Commission recently awarded $60,000 to 11 organizations through the 2024 Fishers Arts & Culture Grant program, which supports local nonprofits and organizations that uplift the arts community in Fishers.

This is the fourth year for the grant program, according to an announcement from the City of Fishers, which provides funding. Since its launch, more than $200,000 in grants have been awarded to 35 local organizations.

“One meaningful way the City of Fishers builds community and vibrancy is through the arts,” stated Jocelyn Vare, chair of the Fishers Arts & Culture Commission. “This year’s grant recipients will provide unique experiences that demonstrate the talent and creativity of Fishers. Residents can look forward to enjoying new visual art, a showcase of Black artists, interactive music, a new art and tech event and much more in 2024.”

Grant recipients include:

31Svn Dance Academy — $4,000 to host hip-hop dance workshops.

— $4,000 to host hip-hop dance workshops. Academy of Dance Arts — $7,000 for its Dance Ability program for youth with developmental or intellectual disabilities.

— $7,000 for its Dance Ability program for youth with developmental or intellectual disabilities. Brandon Meeks Music — $7,000 for the Harmony in Motion: Jazz Improve Workshop Series.

— $7,000 for the Harmony in Motion: Jazz Improve Workshop Series. Emerging Pearls Foundation — $7,000 to host the Art, Kulture, and Appetizers event showcasing Black artists.

— $7,000 to host the Art, Kulture, and Appetizers event showcasing Black artists. Fishers Arts Council — $5,710 for its monthly Second Friday gallery receptions, and musical groups at Spark!Fishers and Harvest Fest.

— $5,710 for its monthly Second Friday gallery receptions, and musical groups at Spark!Fishers and Harvest Fest. Forward Motion — $5,040 for a concert event entitled Perspective that shares themes of the rotating exhibits of the Ignite Studio at Hamilton East Public Library Fishers.

— $5,040 for a concert event entitled Perspective that shares themes of the rotating exhibits of the Ignite Studio at Hamilton East Public Library Fishers. Hidden World — $6,000 for unique musical compositions that can be accessed virtually along the Nickel Plate Trail.

— $6,000 for unique musical compositions that can be accessed virtually along the Nickel Plate Trail. High Frequency Arts — $5,000 for a new event called AI: The Intersection of Art & Tech

— $5,000 for a new event called AI: The Intersection of Art & Tech Ignite Studio at HEPL — $3,750 for a 75-square-foot mural.

— $3,750 for a 75-square-foot mural. Lantern Islamic Theater Company — $7,000 to produce six theater productions and acting competitions at the Alhuda Foundation.

— $7,000 to produce six theater productions and acting competitions at the Alhuda Foundation. Noblesville Creates — $2,500 to host Comic Book in A Day at the Fishers Library.

For more, visit FishersIN.gov/grants.