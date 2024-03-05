Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Opinion: What’s the use in crying?

Opinion: What’s the use in crying?

0
By on Terry Anker

Although the very earliest forms of expression were often cave paintings of heroic deeds against formidable opponents, animal or otherwise, art eventually matured into other forms — romantic expressions, then deities, then edifices and so on. We retell the story of our personal state, often the universal human condition, through art in all its forms — music, painting, sculpture, theater, literature, song, dance – the list goes on.

The subjects haven’t found much variability in these many years. We brag of our conquests and prowess. We express our fears and loathing. And we emote. Wow, do we emote. French poet Raymond Queneau entitled his magnum opus “100,000,000,000,000 Poems,” but it is unlikely that he managed to say it all. Anger, pain, love, loss and need all find outlets in our expression. The notion of human crying appears so often in song lyrics that even the vaunted artificial intelligence will not yet provide a specific answer, instead asserting it blithely to be “a common theme” in music. No doubt.

What is the use of all the time we spend crying instead of time doing? Were we to dedicate our energy and emotion to action, would the foundation for sadness dry up? Even the great Nat King Cole observed that we’d be better off to “smile” and rhetorically queries, “What’s the use of crying?” Still, there is much evidence that our sobbing is good for us, that grief has an important role in healing.

In 1981, the rock band Journey found a hit among all of those seeking revenge in “Who’s Crying Now.” Is there a different act that could serve us in our need to feel better? Fury? Reason? Resignation? Evolution? Even if tears are the best path, is there a point too far? Is there a point of self-indulgence?

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

Dick WolfsieOpinion: Is there a (new) doctor in the house? FInkamCampbellArts commission replaces Carmel Public Art Advisory Committee Raju with BrainardFormer Carmel mayor endorses Chinthala in 5th District race Your ViewsLetter: Republicans refuse to discuss uncomfortable truths CIF COM PetTherapy 030524 1Healing comfort: Ascension St. Vincent in Fishers kicks off pet therapy program with Paws & Think ND CSO 0305Carmel Symphony Orchestra teams with IBC for ‘The Firebird’
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact