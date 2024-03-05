Athlete of the week: Zionsville Community High School senior swimmer caps career with state titles, Mental Attitude Award

Zionsville Community High School senior Walker Mattice knew the boys swimming team had to make strides.

“At the beginning of the season, our expectations weren’t that high with as many good guys as we had graduated,” Mattice said. “Throughout the season, we proved ourselves, and then to be able to place as high at the end of the season is so nice. It shows the guys behind me are going to step up and continue to improve, and they’re going to be at the top level the next couple of years, too.”

After finishing second in both events in 2023, Mattice won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 36.86 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 44.26 seconds at the IHSAA boys swimming and diving state finals Feb. 24 at the Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI. Mattice’s two victories helped the Eagles place fourth in the team standings.

“Winning an individual event is a whole other level of what it means to me and everyone around me,” Mattice said.

Then it was capped off by Mattice being named the Mental Attitude Award winner for boys swimming.

“That was so special. It just made everything pay off from swimming and school and everything the last four years,” Mattice said.

Eagles coach Scott Kubly said Mattice definitely deserved the honor.

“He’s a great kid,” Kubly said. “He’s a leader of the team both in and out of the pool. He’s a good student and does all the right things.”

Mattice did all the right things in the state finals.

“He was definitely dominating in the 200 freestyle and had to work to get the win in the 100 free, but that was a fun race,” Kubly said.

Mattice also was a member of the Eagles’ third-place 200 freestyle relay team and fifth-place 400 free relay.

“Our goal was to get top five, and we did it,” Kubly said.

Mattice had been part of the state record-setting 200 freestyle team with 2023 graduates Will Modglin, Gabe Berry and Will Raches.

“I made the most improvement in my turns this season,” Mattice said. “I have been working really hard on keeping my speed into the turns so I can get off of the wall faster. This improvement was a big part of why I was able to set personal bests in both the 200 and 100 freestyle at state.”

In November 2022, Mattice committed to Purdue University.

“I decided on Purdue for not only the incredible team atmosphere and team that they have, but also for the amazing education that Purdue offers as I am majoring in electrical engineering,” said Mattice, who has a 4.57 weighted GPA.

Mattice volunteers with the Zionsville Swim Club, Zionsville United Methodist Church, Zionsville Rotary Club and St. Vincent Pantry.

Meet Walker Mattice

Favorite athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Favorite movie: “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith”

Favorite subject: Physics

College major plans: Electrical engineering