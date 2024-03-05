Current Publishing
Heartland Artistic Director shares Oscar predictions

Heartland International Film Festival Artistic Director Greg Sorvig, a Carmel resident, makes his predictions for Academy Awards winners ahead of the March 10 telecast:

Best picture: “Oppenheimer”

Best actor: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Best actress: Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best supporting actor: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Best supporting actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best director: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

International feature film: “The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom

Animated feature film: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Adapted screenplay: “American Fiction”

Original screenplay:” Anatomy of a Fall”

Visual effects: “Godzilla Minus One”

Original score: “Oppenheimer”

Original song: “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Documentary feature film: “20 Days in Mariupol”

Cinematography: “Oppenheimer”

Costume design:” Poor Things”

Animated short film: “Ninety-Five Senses”

Live action short film: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Documentary short film: “The Last Repair Shop”

Film editing: “Oppenheimer”

Sound: “Oppenheimer”

Production design: “Poor Things”

Makeup and hairstyling: “Maestro”

