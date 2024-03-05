Carmel man arrested for allegedly disseminating, possessing child sexual abuse videos

A Carmel man was arrested Feb. 29 for allegedly disseminating and possessing multiple child sexual abuse videos.

Alex James Golden, 20, has been charged with five counts of child exploitation and 13 counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held in the Hamilton County Jail with bond set at $150,000.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a Westfield Police Department detective assigned to the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force began investigating after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a video showing child sexual abuse uploaded on Kik. The child in the video is estimated to be between 7 and 10 years old.

The detective subpoenaed the IP address used to upload the material, which led to Golden’s residence in east Carmel. A search warrant for the related Kik account revealed “32 files of child pornography and 434 files of illegal CGI/Animated files depicting child pornography,” according to the affidavit.

The detective read more than 10,000 chats provided by Kik, and within those chats Golden states repeatedly that he is a “pedo” or “pedophile” to multiple users, the affidavit states. In the chats, he references babysitting as a way to “get paid” to be a pedophile and discusses plans to abduct a child from a public restroom, stating that “the only thing stopping me from making a move was his dad in the public bathroom with him.”

Police conducted a search warrant at Golden’s home Feb. 20 and seized a Google Pixel Android cellphone and computer in Golden’s bedroom. Police found multiple sexual devices in Golden’s bedroom that matched items in videos uploaded to Kik, the affidavit states, and Golden answered the door in a medical boot that is similar to one that can be seen in some of the videos.

A preliminary search of Golden’s phone located child sexual abuse videos, according to the affidavit.

An attorney for Golden did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A jury trial is set for June 10 in Hamilton County Superior Court 1.