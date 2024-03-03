Lennar Homes planning mixed-use community in northwest Carmel

Current Publishing
Towne 146 is planned on 16 acres southeast of 146th Street and Towne Road in Carmel. (Photo from documents filed with the City of Carmel)

Townhomes, detached single-family homes and a commercial node are planned on the southeast corner of 146th Street and Towne Road as part of a mixed-use planned unit development proposed in northwest Carmel.

Lennar Homes has filed plans with the City of Carmel to develop Towne 146 on 16 acres of vacant land adjacent to the Saddle Creek neighborhood to the south and Ambleside to the east. The site is zoned S-1. If rezoned to a PUD, development standards will be specific to the site.

According to documents filed with the City of Carmel, Towne 146 is proposed to include 48 townhomes starting at approximately $375,000 and 47 single-family homes expected to cost between $425,000 and $500,000. A 15,000-square-foot commercial node is planned on the northwest corner of the site.

“The vision of this node is to serve as an amenity for the nearby residential areas with uses such as a coffee shop, restaurant, small retail or professional office, and similar uses,” according to a planning document filed with the city. “Uses not compatible with neighborhood integration or that generate high auto traffic levels are prohibited.”

The conceptual site plan includes three common open space areas and a community shared trail that would connect to the Ambleside neighborhood.

Lennar officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A public hearing on the rezone is planned for the April 16 Carmel Plan Commission meeting. If the project is approved by the city, Lennar aims to begin construction in the spring of 2025.

