Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Arts for Lawrence director picked for leadership program
Arts for Lawrence director picked for leadership program
Thompson

Arts for Lawrence director picked for leadership program

0
By on Lawrence/Geist Community

Elana Thompson, executive director of Arts for Lawrence, is among 21 women recently chosen to participate in the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana’s Executive Women of Color Leadership Program.

According to the Women’s Fund website, the program is designed to develop, coach and empower women of color to move into higher-level leadership roles, and to establish career, civic and community legacies.

The program lasts nine months, with monthly full-day sessions. The goal is to develop a cohort of professional women for leadership positions “by refining and broadening their knowledge and leadership skills through curriculum, interactions and connections with key leaders, engagement and community service opportunities,” according to the website.

The program also is designed to provide participants with a network of other women who share values and motivation.

Other 2024 participants include Indianapolis-area women working in finance, technology, senior services, medical technology, higher education, health care and nonprofit service organizations.

Women’s Fund’s Executive Women of Color Leadership Program is a partnership with Carolene Mays and Black Leadership + Legacies, Inc.

For more, visit womensfund.org.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

310440666 10160043621263875 8078461961003658650 nCarmel Symphony Orchestra,  CCPLF to present events for Women’s History Month CIF COM FFDAwards 030524Fishers Fire Department honors outstanding personnel CIC DOUGH 0305 SCORE Brunch BraceCarmel woman organizes SCORE brunch to inform, inspire female entrepreneurs CIG COM LFPGeneralOrders 030524Lawrence Fire Department general orders approved willis chamberWillis vows public safety improvement for Westfield 428616554 782424637262578 3616374758641495511 nLawrence/Geist community events – March 2024
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact