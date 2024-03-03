Arts for Lawrence director picked for leadership program

Elana Thompson, executive director of Arts for Lawrence, is among 21 women recently chosen to participate in the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana’s Executive Women of Color Leadership Program.

According to the Women’s Fund website, the program is designed to develop, coach and empower women of color to move into higher-level leadership roles, and to establish career, civic and community legacies.

The program lasts nine months, with monthly full-day sessions. The goal is to develop a cohort of professional women for leadership positions “by refining and broadening their knowledge and leadership skills through curriculum, interactions and connections with key leaders, engagement and community service opportunities,” according to the website.

The program also is designed to provide participants with a network of other women who share values and motivation.

Other 2024 participants include Indianapolis-area women working in finance, technology, senior services, medical technology, higher education, health care and nonprofit service organizations.

Women’s Fund’s Executive Women of Color Leadership Program is a partnership with Carolene Mays and Black Leadership + Legacies, Inc.

For more, visit womensfund.org.