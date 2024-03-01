Prepping for the darkness

As the April 8 eclipse approaches, plans are firming up to make sure the public has all the tools and information they need to enjoy being in the path of totality.

Grand Universe will host a 45-minute multimedia presentation titled “Totality – Standing in the Shadow of the Moon” at 7 p.m. March 14 at the Bridgewater Club, 161st St. and Carey Rd., sponsored by the Rotary Club of Westfield.

The free presentation will include music and NASA animations that will explore the Great North American eclipse and how it will be viewed in Indiana.

According to Grand Universe, the eclipse is expected to become the most widely observed astronomical occurrence of the century and a monumental tourist attraction for the state.

During the eclipse–the first total eclipse over Indiana since the year 1205–the sun’s corona will unveil itself for 3 1/2 minutes.

Grand Universe president and CEO Greg McCauley will lead the presentation. Reservations are not required but seating will be limited.

Meanwhile, the City of Westfield announced some changes to its plans for the April 8 eclipse celebration in Grand Park.

“After hearing from our constituents, we want to bring the community together to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity here in Westfield. It’s going to be a truly remarkable experience and what better way to do so than at Grand Park with unobstructed views,” Mayor Scott Willis stated.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Grand Park Sports Campus and will include food trucks, a concert by the 1985 Band and inflatables. Grand Universe will have viewing telescopes on-site to educate attendees about the solar eclipse and its history. Special guest Mark SubbaRao, director of NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, will also be on-site.

Tickets are available for pre-purchase only at the newly reduced price of $25 per standard-sized vehicle and $100 for overnight RV and camper parking.

Eclipse viewing glasses are included in the admission price.

Community members not attending can still pick up free eclipse viewing glasses at various locations throughout Westfield beginning in early March.

For more, visit westfieldwelcome.com/solar-eclipse.