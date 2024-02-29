Noblesville City Council approves economic development agreement with The Justus Companies

An Indianapolis-based real estate company will relocate and build its new headquarters in Noblesville in a $7.3 million investment as part of the Planned Urban Development Promenade of Noblesville. The company, which has 23 employees, will add five more full-time employees by 2035.

The Noblesville City Council approved an economic development agreement with The Justus Companies at its Feb. 27 meeting. A public hearing was set for March 26 to designate the area of the new headquarters, Little Chicago Road and Promenade of Noblesville Parkway, as an economic revitalization area.

If the economic revitalization area is approved by the city council, the city would issue an 80 percent abatement on property taxes, excluding land, due or payable on the project for 10 years. The city would also pay a portion of the project’s assessed road impact fees.

​​“The significant investment The Justus Companies is making in Noblesville will increase the overall quality of life of our residents through job creation, housing and creating a business and pedestrian-friendly environment,” Mayor Chris Jensen stated. “We are grateful to (The Justus Companies CEO) Walt Justus and his team at The Justus Companies for putting their trust and investment in the City of Noblesville as the future home of their headquarters. They parallel our commitment in making long-term investments in our residents and placing importance on being a community where everyone can work, live and play. The Justus Companies have a proven track record of success in contributing to economic development and we are excited to welcome them to Noblesville.”

According to the city, The Justus Companies has already made substantial investments in the Promenade of Noblesville Planned Urban Development, a community consisting of residential spaces, businesses and recreational facilities. The company developed the Promenade Apartments and the forthcoming active-adult lifestyle community set to open this year called Promenade Trails.

The Justus Companies also played a role in community enhancements, overseeing the construction of new roundabouts, signage and streetlights within the PUD, according to the city. The company also negotiated key establishments in the PUD.

“I think it says a lot when somebody wants to move their office in the backyard of something they’re building,” councilmember Todd Thurston said.

The next city council meeting is set for 7 p.m. March 12 at City Hall, 16. S. 10th St.