Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Former State Sen. Kenley receives State Health Commissioner Award
Former State Sen. Kenley receives State Health Commissioner Award
From left, Legislative & External Affairs Deputy Director Jake Torrie and Legislative & External Affairs Director Rachel Swartwood from the Indiana Department of Health, former State Sen. Luke Kenley and State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver. (Photo courtesy of the Indiana Department of Health)

Former State Sen. Kenley receives State Health Commissioner Award

0
By on Noblesville Community

Former State Sen. Luke Kenley, a Noblesville resident, received a State Health Commissioner Award Feb. 22 from State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver for supporting public health. Kenley represented District 20, which covered Hamilton, Tipton, Madison, Grant and Howard counties, from 1992 to 2017.

Kenley received the award during Public Health Day at the Statehouse, where Indiana public health advocates celebrated the role public health plays and learned more about efforts that are underway to improve how services are delivered across the state.

After he left the General Assembly, Kenley served as co-chair of the Governor’s Public Health Commission, which studied Indiana’s public health system and made recommendations. The recommendations from the commission formed the basis of Health First Indiana, legislation passed by the 2023 Indiana General Assembly that invested in public health and made sure Hoosiers had access to core public health services.

“Through visionary foresight and tireless advocacy, Kenley has catalyzed transformative change in shaping the future of public health in our state,” Weaver stated. “His pioneering efforts have not only advanced the cause of public health but have also inspired a new generation of leaders to champion health and innovation.”

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

CIG COM LC BB Champs 030524 1State champs: Lawrence Central wins IHSAA Girls Basketball Finals CIC COVER 0227 Timber Creek Update Slab 2 copy‘We are homeless’: With rebuilding yet to begin, future unclear for some Timber Creek condo owners displaced by fire  CiN 0227 COM Disability Resource FairDisability Resource Fair set for March 12 10 3Gift of Life: Fishers resident runs state Milk Bank, providing donated breast milk for babies in need cityhallCarmel in brief — February 27, 2024 CIF COM SnapshotDonation 022024Snapshot: Mudsock Youth Athletics receives donation
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact