Fishers police arrest man after Top Golf shooting

Fishers Police Department announced Feb. 28 that officers arrested an Indianapolis man on charges of criminal recklessness a few days after an incident when a weapon discharged around other guests at Top Golf off 116th Street.

According to the announcement, officers responded to a call on Feb. 23 reporting possible shots fired at Top Golf. There were no injuries.

“When officers arrived, most of the group (involved) had dispersed and fled the area,” the announcement stated. “Through their investigation and working with witnesses, FPD investigators identified Anthony Hurd Jr. as the suspect.”

FPD took Hurd into custody Feb. 27 and he was booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

According to the jail’s website, Hurd remained in custody Feb. 28, and was awaiting a hearing on one felony charge of criminal recklessness for allegedly shooting a firearm into a building where people are likely to gather.

According to the State of Indiana’s online database, Hurd has had multiple prior felony charges related to firearms.