Night & Day diversions – February 20, 2024

‘Beautiful”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” through March 30 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s cabaret

Don Ferrell presents his tribute to Barry Manilow at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, and David Ranalli’s “Deception: An Evening of Magic and Lies” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘Romeo & Juliet’

Civic Theatre’s production of “Romeo & Juliet” runs through Feb. 24 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

Aretha’s Gold

Singer Divine Brown recreates Aretha Franklin’s 1969 greatest hits album in tribute at 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘Rhapsody in Blue’

Indiana Wind Symphony will present “Rhapsody in Blue: The Centennial” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit indianawindsymphony.org.

‘The Wild Wild West’

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre presents “The Wild Wild West” through Feb. 25 at The Florence Theatre, 329 Gradle Dr., Carmel. For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.